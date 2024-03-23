1 injured, 1 arrested after North St. Paul shooting

A person is injured after a shooting in North St. Paul on Saturday morning.

Officers from North St. Paul were called to the 2300 block of Shawnee Drive around 5:30 a.m. on a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence.

The victim was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, according to a spokesperson for the North St. Paul Police Department. They were treated and later released.

Law enforcement arrested 54-year-old Koua Vang of North St. Paul and booked him on suspicion of second-degree assault in connection with the incident.

North St. Paul police is investigating the incident.