1 in serious condition after UTV and truck crash

A man is in serious condition after a crash between a utility task vehicle and a truck on Thursday afternoon in Blue Earth County, officials say.

A 22-year-old Garden City man was driving a CFMoto UTV east on County Road 31 at around 3:30 p.m. when he collided with a Ram 1500 pickup that was driving north on Highway 169, according to an initial State Patrol report.

The UTV driver was flown to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the truck were uninjured, officials say.

The State Patrol confirmed that the UTV driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.