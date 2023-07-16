1 in serious condition after Minneapolis public housing fire

A fire in a high-rise public housing building severely injured one person in the early morning hours on Sunday, officials say.

The Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) say they responded to a fire at the Parker Skyview assisted living facility at 1815 Central Ave. Northeast around 3:15 a.m. and found fire alarms sounding and the sprinkler on the 25th floor activated.

Fire crews determined the sprinkler had extinguished the flames in unit 2503. Officials found the resident of the apartment layin in the hallway with severe burns to her leg.

The woman who was burned is in serious condition at the Hennepin County Medical Center, officials say.

The fire was contained to one unit on the 25th floor and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.