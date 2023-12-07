1 in custody for south Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis police say one person has been arrested after a shooting in south Minneapolis late Wednesday night that left one person injured.

According to police, officers were called to an alley on 15th Avenue South near East 27th Street around 11 p.m.

Officers say the person who was shot is expected to be OK.

As of this time, they believe the shooter and the victim knew each other. No other details were immediately provided.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will continue to update this article as information becomes available.