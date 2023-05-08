1 in custody following search in Scott County Park Reserve

One person is in custody after an hours-long search in Scott County.

Video shows law enforcement outside of the Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve in Credit River Township after a suspect ran from an alleged domestic assault call around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Adelmann Street Southeast in Prior Lake.

However, a short time later, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect after he crashed his car at Murphy Lake Boulevard and 175th Street East and again ran from officers.

Following hours of searching the woods, officers got the man to surrender peacefully just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Formal charges are pending.