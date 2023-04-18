1 in custody following Big Stone County standoff

Authorities say one person is in custody after a standoff with deputies from Big Stone County on Highway 28 in Graceville Monday night.

Law enforcement officials say the incident began around 10:30 p.m. when a Nissan Passenger fled a traffic stop in Roberts County, S.D., passing through Browns Valley and eventually entering Big Stone County.

The Nissan was disabled one mile east of Gracevillle by a spike strip that Big Stone County deputies placed. Deputies performed a felony stop, which involves not approaching the car but instead giving the occupants instructions, according to a press release from the Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a passenger surrendered but the driver remained in the car and refused to follow commands. A knife was eventually displayed, and the driver made statements insinuating they wanted officers to use deadly force.

A mobile crisis team was then called to the scene and phone communication was established with the driver, who confirmed they had a gun and a knife, according to the press release. After an hour and a half, the driver surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Law enforcement officials say they found a knife, syringe, and a small amount of a suspected controlled substance in the car.

The driver is currently in Kandiyohi County Jail where they will remain unnamed pending charges.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.