1 in custody after overnight stabbing in Dayton

A man was hospitalized Monday night after a stabbing in Dayton, police say.

Officers from the Dayton Police Department were called to the 11550 block of Stoneridge Circle shortly after 11 p.m. Monday and found a 64-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to an initial report.

Law enforcement said they set up a perimeter around the house and tried to negotiate with the suspect after learning that the 26-year-old man had gone into the home on the property.

The report noted that the Hennepin County Emergency Service unit forced itself into the home after four hours of unsuccessful negotiations. Inside the house, law enforcement arrested the suspect, who was then taken to Hennepin County Jail and booked for second-degree assault.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.