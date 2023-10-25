1 in custody after gun found at New Hope school

A school in New Hope was placed on lockdown on Wednesday morning after a handgun was found on school grounds.

Officers from the New Hope Police Department were called to the North Education Center on the 5500 block of New Zealand Avenue at around 9 a.m. on a report of a weapon, according to a spokesperson with the New Hope Police Department.

The school was placed on lockdown as officers located a handgun outside the building on school property. A juvenile suspect was taken into custody, officials say.

There are no additional suspects and no threats to the safety of students and staff at this time, police say.

An investigation is ongoing.