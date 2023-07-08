1 in critical condition, 1 injured after motorcycle crash with deer

Two people are injured following a motorcycle crash with a deer in the early morning hours on Saturday, Minnesota State Patrol officials say.

Just before 3 a.m., law enforcement says a Kawasaki motorcycle was driving northbound on Highway 47 in Mille Lacs County when it hit a deer.

A 35-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries and a 38-year-old woman received life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, according to a State Patrol report. They were brought to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.