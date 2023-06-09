1 hospitalized for potentially life-threatening stab wound

A man in his 30s is in the hospital with a potentially life-threatening stab wound, police say.

Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 1200 block of LaSalle Avenue on Thursday at 9:53 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

As of this time, police believe an argument led up to the stabbing.

MPD is investigating. At the time of this publishing, no arrests had been made.

No other details were immediately available regarding what the argument was about, or details about any potential suspects.