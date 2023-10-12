1 hospitalized after Wednesday night I-94 crash

A person is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-94 in Minneapolis.

A traffic management camera captured the scene just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night near the Riverside Avenue exit.

The footage showed two SUVs that sustained significant damage. Several lanes of I-94 were blocked for a few hours but are now back open.

A spokesperson for State Patrol said two vehicles collided and one driver was taken to the hospital. The crash is under investigation.