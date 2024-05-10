1 found dead in Rum River, officials investigating

Law enforcement is investigating after a body was found in Rum River on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and officers were called to the 22100 block of Poppy Street Northwest in Oak Grove around 6 p.m. on a report from kayakers of a body floating on the river.

Authorities then searched the water and found a male’s body. His identity and cause of death are not yet available.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no known threat to the public at this time.