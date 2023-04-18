1 found dead in Appleby Hall Tuesday morning

A person was found dead in Appleby Hall at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday morning.

The University of Minnesota Police Department (UMPD) was called to the scene after University Facilities staff found the person dead.

UMPD said they don’t suspect any foul play was involved in the incident and the person is not a member of the Twin Cities campus community.

Officials have not yet provided a name. The body has been turned over to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.