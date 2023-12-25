1 dog dies after south Minneapolis house fire

A dog has died after a house fire in south Minneapolis on Christmas, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Around noon, fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a two-and-a-half-story home on the 3300 block of Harriet Avenue South.

According to officials, firefighters found flames in the first-floor kitchen but laid lines and quickly extinguished it. The fire did not spread to anywhere else in the home.

Authorities said that no one was home at the time of the fire, but fire crews rescued three dogs. While they were able to resuscitate two of the dogs, one of the dogs died.

One firefighter was brought to the hospital for abdominal pain. No other injuries were reported, according to MFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.