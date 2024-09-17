1 dead in Polk County crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Polk County, Wis. on Tuesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single-vehicle crash on County Highway East in the town of Georgetown around 2:12 a.m.

Authorities say a truck going north crossed the centerline, entered the opposite ditch and hit a power pole. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The name of the driver will be released at a later time.

The crash is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.