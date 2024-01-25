1 dead in Minneapolis shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

At 11:50 p.m., officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) responded to the 2000 block of Washington Avenue North on a report of a shooting. About five minutes later, a 47-year-old man arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to a report from police.

The man later died at the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

An initial investigation indicates that a fight escalated to gunfire, according to police.

There have been no arrests.

Earlier this month, a man was injured by gunfire outside of Cliff N Norms bar on the same block. He survived his injuries and two men were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.