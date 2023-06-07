1 dead in Goodhue County crash involving tractor

The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman is dead after crashing into a tractor in Goodhue County late Tuesday.

According to the agency, troopers were called to Highway 56 at 390th Street in Warsaw Township around 11:15 p.m.

There, deputies found a northbound farm tractor on Highway 56 and a southbound GMC Sierra had collided.

An incident report states the driver of the Sierra, identified as 48-year-old woman of Kenyon, Minnesota, died from her injuries. Her name is expected to be released Thursday morning.

The 19-year-old Northfield man driving the tractor wasn’t injured.

No word at this time as to what caused the collision.