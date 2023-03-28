1 dead in Dunn County fire

Authorities say a weekend fire in Dunn County has turned fatal.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, human remains were found Monday in a home damaged by fire early Sunday evening as crews were processing the scene.

Crews were called to a home on the 900 block of East 1300 Avenue in New Haven Township just before 7 p.m. for a report of a house fire with a person trapped inside.

Multiple agencies were at the scene for hours, working to extinguish the flames. Authorities say the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

The victim’s identity, as well as the cause of the fire, haven’t been released as of this time.