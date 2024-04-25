1 dead in Crow Wing County UTV crash

A Garrison man is dead after a crash involving a UTV in Crow Wing County on Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single-vehicle UTV crash in Roosevelt Township near the intersection of County Road 13383 and Loveland Pass around 7:45 p.m.

Authorities say a 67-year-old man died as a result of the crash.

His identity hasn’t been released.

No word on what led up to the crash, which is still being investigated.