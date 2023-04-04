1 dead in crash on Hwy 12 near Howard Lake

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Wright County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report says a Ford Taurus and a Ford box truck were both headed east on Highway 12 just before 7:30 a.m. when they crashed near Keats Avenue Southwest, just west of the town of Howard Lake in Victor Township.

The driver of the Taurus, 46-year-old Toby Jo Birr of Dassel, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the crash report. The other driver was unharmed.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and the road was dry at the time. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.