1 dead in crash near University of St. Thomas in St. Paul

A two-vehicle crash left one person dead Monday afternoon near the University of St. Thomas campus, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS camera at the scene captured an SUV and a sedan with heavy front-end damage on Cretin Avenue, just north of Summit Avenue.

Police say one passenger was killed in the crash. Another passenger in the same vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries, but their condition is unknown.

The name of the deceased victim will be released pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.