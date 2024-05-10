1 dead in Brooklyn Park motorcycle, vehicle crash

The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a crash in Brooklyn Park on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to Oxbow Creek Drive North and Quail Avenue North around 6:10 p.m. for a report of a crash between a motorcycle and a car, according to an alert from Brooklyn Park police.

Law enforcement gave aid to the motorcyclist, but that person died on the scene. Their identity hasn’t been released, although the alert identified the driver as a male.

Witnesses near the scene said the motorcyclist lost control of his bike and crashed before sliding into the car.

No word on the driver of the car’s condition. Check back for updates.