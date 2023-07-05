1 dead, another injured after motorcycle crash in Sawyer County

A man is dead and his passenger is recovering after a motorcycle crash in Sawyer County, Wis. Tuesday morning.

Roger A. Mulroy, 63, from Siren, Wis., died at the scene of the crash, according to a news release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

His passenger, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Sawyer County deputies say they responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on State Highway 27/70 less than a mile east of Weirgor Road just before 10 a.m.

First responders then determined a 2012 Triumph motorcycle that Mulroy and his passenger were riding was eastbound on the highway when it swerved to avoid two deer in the road.

The report states that Mulroy then lost control of the motorcycle and that it then skidded down the roadway.

Law enforcement say the crash is still under investigation.