1 dead after Thursday night motorcycle crash

A Princeton, Minn. man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Sherburne County on Thursday night.

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol says a Harley FLHX motorcycle was southbound on Highway 169 shortly before 6:45 p.m. when it crashed into the median in Livonia Township.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Timothy Pittman, was taken to HCMC, but died from his injuries.

His passenger, identified by the State Patrol as a 39-year-old woman from Circle Pines, was taken to Mercy Coon Rapids for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the incident report, Pittman wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time. Alcohol isn’t considered a factor in the crash.

No word on what caused the motorcycle to hit the median. Road conditions were listed as being dry at the time of the crash.