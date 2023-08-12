1 dead after single-car crash in Dunn County

One person is dead after a single-car crash in Dunn County, WI, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday at around 3:24 a.m., the Dunn County Communications Center received a call about a crash on State Highway 85 near Caryville in Rock Creek Township.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Creek Fire Department and Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the scene. When authorities arrived, they found a man in the ditch who had been ejected from a small sedan.

According to the press release, the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests the sedan was going north on State Highway 85 when the car left the road and went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled multiple times and the driver was ejected.

The investigation indicated the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The name of the driver will not be released until his family has been notified.

The crash is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.