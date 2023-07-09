1 dead after single-car crash in Brown County

One person is dead after a single-car crash in Brown County early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a silver Nissan Rogue was going west on County Road 22 in Stark Township around 2:45 a.m. when it went into a ditch at the intersection of 220th Avenue.

The SUV then hit a utility pole, causing it to roll multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office.

Adrainna Marie Aguilar, 20, sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital. The children inside the SUV, who are 2 years old and 7 months old, were in car seats and were not injured.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.