1 dead after semi hits median, rolls in Faribault County

A Lansing, Mich. man is dead after crashing his semi in Faribault County on Wednesday afternoon.

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Freightliner semi was heading east on I-90 by milepost 127 just before 1 p.m. when the semi left the roadway and went into the median and across the westbound lanes, which were closed for construction. The semi then went into the north ditch of I-90 and rolled.

The man who died was identified in the report as 56-year-old Robert Curran.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no one else was reported to be in the vehicle.

Authorities haven’t said what led up to the crash.