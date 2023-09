A man is dead after a crash in Renville County on Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 36-year-old Jacob Hawn of New Ulm was driving west in a Volkswagen Jetta on Highway 19 in Morton around 10 p.m. when his vehicle went off the road and rolled near Brook Drive.

According to the agency’s incident report, Hawn wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

No other details about the crash were immediately provided.