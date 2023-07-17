1 dead after pedestrian crash in Forest Lake

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Forest Lake early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Forest Lake Police Department responded to 95 Broadway Ave. W. around 1:20 a.m. on a report of someone being struck by a car.

The victim was found, and officers, EMS and fire crews performed life-saving measures. According to a news release, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was located and is being held in the Washington County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular manslaughter.