1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-94 in western Wisconsin

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in western Wisconsin Friday afternoon.

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the law enforcement responded just before 4 p.m. to reports of a crash in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Baldwin in St. Croix County.

The rider, a 24-year-old man from Woodville, Wis. was found with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Authorities have not released the name of the man pending notification of his family.

The crash is still being investigated.