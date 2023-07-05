1 dead after motorcycle crash in St. Paul Tuesday night

A 26-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night, according to St. Paul police.

A news release from the St. Paul Police Department states that officers responded to the intersection of Kellogg Boulevard and Market Street around 11 p.m.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Witnesses report that the motorcyclist “accelerated through a stop light, lost control, and struck a light pole” according to police.

Officials say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.