1 dead after motorcycle crash in Morrison County

One person is dead after a crash in Morrison County Sunday evening, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

The incident report states that at 4:28 p.m., a Harley Davidson motorcycle was going north on Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township when it collided with a Dodge Ram going east on 213th Street.

The 43-year-old man from St. Cloud driving the motorcycle died as a result of the crash. His name is expected to be released on Monday afternoon.

The lone occupant of the Dodge Ram, a 41-year-old man from Grantsburg, was not injured in the crash.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the incident.