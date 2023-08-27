1 dead after motorcycle crash in Anoka County

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Ramsey on Saturday morning.

According to an incident report, at around 9:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man was driving a 2012 Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle north on Highway 47 near Green Valley Road when he swerved to miss animals in the road, lost control and hit the guard rail.

A 48-year-old woman driving a 2014 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was also involved in the incident but sustained no injuries.

The road conditions were dry at the time.

The name of the victim will be released at a later time.