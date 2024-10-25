1 dead after houseboat fire at Hidden Harbor Marina

One person has died after a houseboat fire along the Mississippi River early Friday morning.

At around 1:55 a.m., responders were dispatched to Hidden Harbor Marina in St. Paul Park for a fully engulfed houseboat that was moored.

Before officials arrived, another houseboat caught fire; however, the occupants were able to safely evacuate.

The St. Paul Park Fire Department said that one deceased victim was recovered from the first houseboat around 9 a.m. Their identity has not been confirmed at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to officials.