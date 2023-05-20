1 dead after fatal shooting on St. Paul’s east side

nbsp;

A man is dead following a shooting on the east side of St. Paul in the early morning hours on Saturday, police say.

Shortly after midnight, officers from the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) responded to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Payne Avenue and Arlington Avenue East, according to an initial report.

SPPD officers say they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the alley of the 600 block of Arlington Avenue East. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 911 caller later identified themselves as being involved in a shooting near the area. A person is currently in custody and cooperating with law enforcement, according to SPPD.

This is the 15th homicide of 2023 in St. Paul.