1 dead after crash with semi in Morrison County

A Hillman, Minn. man is dead after a crash with a Mack semi in Morrison County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chrysler Pacifica and a Mack semi were westbound on Highway 10 in Pike Creek Township just before 10:15 a.m. when the Pacifica suddenly braked and made a sharp turn toward the median crossover.

The Mack truck then hit the Pacifica in the driver’s side door. The lone occupant of the Pacifica, 83-year-old Paul Anthony Yetzer, died as a result of the crash.

A State Patrol official said Yetzer was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Mack semi received non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.