1 dead after early morning Minneapolis shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis in the early morning hours on Saturday.

At 1:10 a.m., officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 800 block of Main Street Northeast on a report of a man with a gunshot wound, according to an initial report.

A man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

Shortly after the shooting, officials say an abandoned car was found on fire near 18th Avenue Southeast and California Street Northeast, about 10 blocks from the scene of the shooting. At about the same time, an attempted car theft was reported on 17th Avenue Northeast and University Avenue Northeast, about five blocks from the car fire.

Law enforcement said they don’t know if these incidents are related, but they are being treated as such.

No arrests have been made at this time. MPD is investigating.