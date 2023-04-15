1 dead after crash with semi following hit-and-run

A Burnsville man is dead after crashing into a semi truck following a hit-and-run in Lakeville early on Saturday morning, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

A 39-year-old man was driving a Lincoln Aviator south on Interstate 35 near 210th Street West when it rear ended a Toyota Corolla with two people in it. The report from the State Patrol said the driver of the Lincoln Aviator didn’t stop at the scene but continued south, eventually rear ending a semi-truck and trailer at a high speed.

The Lincoln Aviator then went into the median ditch where it hit the cable barriers and rolled, ejecting the driver. The State Patrol said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The two men in the Toyota Corolla and the man in the semi-truck were uninjured.

More information on the crash is expected to be released on Saturday around noon. Check back for updates.