1 dead after crash in St. Paul overnight

Fatal crash on Highway 280 in St. Paul

One person is dead after a car crashed in St. Paul overnight, according to a Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) crash report.

The report states Edward Jack Larson, 56, of St. Paul, died after the crash.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Highway 280 between Larpenteur Avenue and Broadway Street.

Larson was the driver of a 2004 Jaguar that struck a concrete center median and “careened into the right-hand ditch before returning to the roadway”, according to the report.

Minnesota State Patrol says Larson was ejected from the Jaguar during the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The report does not list anyone else as a passenger in the Jaguar.

Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash, according to the report.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, according to MSP.