1 dead after crash in Le Sueur County

A 57-year-old man is dead after a crash in Le Sueur County on Tuesday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Le Sueur County officials responded to a crash on Tetonka Lake Road in Elysian Township, according to a press release from Le Sueur County.

Deputies said the accident happened when a Ford Taurus left the road, traveled through a ditch, and into a yard before hitting a large tree. Authorities say the Ford was heavily damaged.

Elvin Leigh Wehking, of rural Janesville, was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said the driver was not impaired at the time fo the crash, and road conditions were clear at the time of the accident.