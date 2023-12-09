1 dead after crash in Itasca County

One person is dead after a crash with a semi in Itasca County early Saturday morning.

According to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol, an Oldsmobile was going north on Highway 169 at 4:36 a.m. in Calumet when it crossed the lane and collided with a southbound semi-truck. Both vehicles ended up in the south ditch.

Levi Charles Greenwood, 20, from Hibbing, died as a result of the crash. The driver of the semi sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

MN State Patrol, Greenway Fire, Nashwuak Ambulance and the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.