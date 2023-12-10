1 dead after crash in Bloomington Saturday night

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-494 in Bloomington Saturday night, according to a Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) crash report.

Mark Henry Hall, 74, from Owatonna, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The report states that Hall was driving a 2015 Subaru Outback in the eastbound lanes of I-494 when it left the roadway and crashed into a fence near East Bush Lake Road around 9:18 p.m.

A passenger in the Subaru was uninjured, according to MSP.

The road was reportedly covered with snow and ice at the time of the crash.