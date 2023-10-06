1 dead after Carver County crash involving car, FedEx truck, semi

A Minnetrista woman is dead after a crash in Carver County on Friday morning.

Deputies from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on County Road 92 in Laketown Township at around 9:30 a.m.

Law enforcement officials learned that a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on County Road 92 when it crossed the center line and side-swiped a FedEx truck traveling southbound on County Road 92. The Corolla swerved back into the northbound lane before swerving again into the southbound lane, where the vehicle hit a Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer head-on.

The Corolla came to a stop in the ditch on County Road 92 before starting on fire.

A 47-year-old woman who was driving the Corolla died at the scene. She hasn’t yet been publicly identified but an autopsy has been scheduled.

A 59-year-old Prior Lake man was identified as the driver of the FedEx truck while a 62-year-old Mayer man was identified as the driver of the Peterbilt semi. Officials say both men are uninjured.