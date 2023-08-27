1 dead after bull attack in Otter Tail County Saturday

One person is dead after a bull attack on a farm in Otter Tail County just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they got a 911 call reporting “an adult was being attacked by a bull” at a farm property in a rural part of Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement say they then “euthanized the bull” in order to reach the victim and provide aid.

The person attacked by the bull was later pronounced dead.

Officials say they will release details at a later time.