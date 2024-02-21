1 dead after being hit by Metro Transit bus in St. Paul

Metro Transit police say a man is dead after being hit by a bus around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say one person is dead after being hit by a bus during the overnight hours Wednesday morning in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood.

According to Metro Transit police, the crash happened just before 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Macalester Street and Ford Parkway. The agency says the bus was headed east on Ford Parkway when a male pedestrian crossed in front of the bus.

Although life-saving attempts were provided, police say the pedestrian – only identified as being male – died at the scene.

No other information about the pedestrian was immediately provided.

The driver is currently on administrative leave as the crash investigation continues, which Metro Transit says is standard procedure.