1 dead after ATV crash in Becker County

A man is dead after an ATV crash in Becker County on Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At around 5:02 p.m., authorities received a report of an ATV colliding with a tree on Rat Lake Trail, west of County Highway 35.

Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.

The driver’s name will be withheld until the family has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

The MN DNR-Conservation Division, White Earth Police Department, Carsonville Fire and Rescue, Elbow/Tulaby Fire Department, White Earth Ambulance and St. Mary’s EMS assisted the Becker County Sheriff’s Office in this incident.