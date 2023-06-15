1 dead after assault in Plymouth early Thursday morning

A man is dead after an assault in Plymouth on Thursday morning, police say.

The Plymouth Police Department responded to a report of an assault at a home on the 400 block of Saratoga Lane in Plymouth on Thursday at 4:30 a.m., according to an initial report.

The victim suffered severe injuries and later died at North Memorial Hospital, police say. However, no other details were immediately provided.

Officials say a suspect is in custody on suspicion of second-degree murder at Hennepin County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Plymouth Police Department.