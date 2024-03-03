1 dead after 3-wheel ATV crash in Le Sueur County

One man is dead after a three-wheel ATV crash in Le Sueur County early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Le Sueur County sheriff said that at around 2:05 a.m., police responded to a crash involving a three-wheeled ATV on Le Sueur County Road 121 south of State Highway 19 in Derrynane Township.

Officials found a man, identified as 33-year-old Matthew James Soller from New Prague, in the road with the ATV partially on top of him. Soller was removed from underneath the three-wheeler and life-saving measures were performed but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary information suggests Soller was going north on Le Sueur County Road 121 and lost control of the ATV, causing it to roll. Police state that it didn’t appear Soller was wearing a helmet.

The crash is currently under investigation.