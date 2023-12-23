1 dead after 3 car crash in Stearns County

An 80-year-old man is dead after a crash in Stearns County on Friday.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Powder Ridge Road in Maine Prairie Township around 4 p.m. when it collided with a Nissan Murano heading southbound on Highway 15.

At the same time, a Dodge Avenger traveling northbound on Highway 15 collided with the Honda at Powder Ridge Road, the report states.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger, identified by the State Patrol as Elton Keith Hatcher, of Watkins, Minn., died as a result of injuries from the crash. A spokesperson for the State Patrol said Hatcher was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Honda Accord was uninjured, while the driver of the Nissan Murano received non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.