1 dead, 4 injured following Chippewa County crash

A man is dead and four others are injured after a crash in Chippewa County on Sunday afternoon.

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Silverado pickup was southbound on Highway 59 and a Jeep Commander was northbound on Highway 59 when the vehicles collided near Milepost 59 just before 4:20 p.m.

The driver of the pickup — 35-year-old Curtis Dean Olson, of Appleton — died as a result of injuries from the crash. Of the pickup’s three passengers, a woman suffered life-threatening injuries and two juvenile boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 31-year-old driver of the Jeep Commander suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, the report added.

The report states that road conditions were dry at the time of the crash and it is unknown if alcohol was involved.